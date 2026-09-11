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Philips India Limited Management Team

Bharath Sesha

Managing Director, Philips Indian Subcontinent

 

Bharath Sesha is the Managing Director of Philips Indian Subcontinent.  A seasoned leader with over two decades of global experience in diverse industries and markets, his expertise spans strategic leadership, business development, and operational excellence. In his current role, Bharath spearheads Philips' growth strategy in India, focusing on enhancing customer satisfaction and fostering an environment for talent to thrive and grow. He leads and manages the Healthcare business headquartered in Gurgaon and is responsible for Philips' Licence to Operate in India. 

 

 

Vishpala Reddy

Head of People Function, Philips Indian Subcontinent

 

Vishpala Reddy is the Head of People Function for Philips Indian Subcontinent, responsible for People strategy and talent initiatives across verticals and talent hubs in the zone.

 

In her over two decades of experience across industries and global multinational organizations, she has been leading transformative growth, driving change, leadership enablement, employee brand communication, organization effectiveness, diversity & inclusion and leading innovative HR programs.

 

Arvind Vaishnav

Vice President, Head of Philips Innovation Campus, Bengaluru 

 

As the Head of Philips Innovation Campus (PIC), Bengaluru, India, Arvind’s mission is to improve access to quality care and drive the use of technology in transforming healthcare in emerging markets. With over two decades of experience in healthcare, Arvind brings on a broad range of expertise in growth marketing, business, and Innovation. He has been working in various organizations to lead transformation through inclusive leadership, open communication and developing competencies in multiple functions across the organization. 

 

 

Rohit Sathe

Vice President - Business Leader and Head of Healthcare Innovation Centre, Pune

 

As Business Category Leader, Mobile Surgery, Rohit has the ownership of setting the end-to-end business strategy and subsequent execution for the Mobile Surgery business globally. He also leads License to Operate (LTO) responsibilities for the Healthcare Innovation Center (HIC), Pune site.

 

For more than two and a half decades, Rohit has been leading commercial teams to deliver profitable growth across diverse businesses like medical implants/equipment, construction and e-learning.

 

 

Philips India Limited

Board of Directors

A.D.A Ratnam

Chairman and Non- Executive Director

Harish Chawla

Whole-time Director 

Geetu Gidwani Verma

Non-Executive Director

Global Management

 

Information on Philips' Global Leadership - Board of Management, Group Management Committee, etc.

 

Philips Global Management

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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