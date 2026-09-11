Philips India Limited Management Team

Head of People Function, Philips Indian Subcontinent

Vishpala Reddy is the Head of People Function for Philips Indian Subcontinent, responsible for People strategy and talent initiatives across verticals and talent hubs in the zone.

In her over two decades of experience across industries and global multinational organizations, she has been leading transformative growth, driving change, leadership enablement, employee brand communication, organization effectiveness, diversity & inclusion and leading innovative HR programs.