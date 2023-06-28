Teemu Tolonen graduated from the University of Tampere with a Doctorate of Medicine and Doctorate of Philosophy with a focus in cancer genetics. He became an adjunct professor of pathology in 2019. In 2010 he began his residency at Fimlab Laboratories, one of the leading laboratory companies in Finland, providing laboratory services, education, and research in Pirkanmaa, Central Finland, Kanta-Häme, Ostrobothnia and Paijät-Hame regions. In 2017 Dr. Tolonen became the Head of the department of pathology at Fimlab Laboratories. Over the course of his career, Dr. Tolonen has served key roles for the Finnish Division of the International Academy of Pathology (IAP), as a board member (2014-2015) and President (2016-2017/2018-2019). Dr. Tolonen has 62 publications that include scientific publications on genitourinary lab cancers and digital image analysis.