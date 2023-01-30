xMATRIX transducer technology

Search terms

xMATRIX is our most leading-edge, versatile ultrasound transducer technology available today. It allows you to see more clearly, explore more fully and resolve more thoroughly, making exams faster and easier for both clinicians and patients [1]. xMATRIX technology enables quick and easy volume acquisition, supports multiple interrogation capabilities, and provides views not possible with 2D imaging – and all with remarkable image quality. Confidently assess anatomy and function, easily identify abnormalities, and fully appreciate structural relationships in the 3D space.

  • XL14-3 xMATRIX Linear Array
  • 3D/4D Capability
  • XRES Pro
  • MicroFlow Imaging

Enhanced workflow

With the touch of a button, xMATRIX offers all modes in a single transducer: 2D, 3D/4D, Live 3D Echo, Live xPlane, Live 3D Zoom, Live 3D Full Volume, iRotate, Live MPR, MPR, M-mode, Doppler, color Doppler, and CPA. There is no need to suspend acquisition to switch transducers. You can view ultrasound xMATRIX volume data on your PACs just as you view CT and MR images. Once the data is acquired, the system captures the X, Y, Z, or iSlice MPR cineloops at the push of a button and sends them to your PACS. View, slice and interrogate at any time to suit your schedule.

Versatility

xMATRIX transducers support a wide range of clinical applications, including adult and pediatric cardiac exams; abdominal, vascular, obstetrical and gynecological exams; and cardiac and abdominal interventional procedures. xMATRIX is available on select EPIQ and Affiniti systems.

Power and performance

xMATRIX transducers raise the bar of scanning performance. They harness the power of 150 computer boards, with fully-sampled elements ranging from 2,500 to over 9,000 for 360-degree focusing and steering. And when combined with Philips nSIGHT and PureWave crystal technologies, they are even more powerful. xMATRIX transducers are also easy to use. Their ergonomic design provides a slim, easy grip for scanning comfort throughout the day.

xMATRIX technology is available on these transducers

    X5-1

    Learn more about the Philips X5-1 xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology in the specification table below.

    X6-1

    Learn more about the Philips X6-1 xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology in the specification table below.

    X7-2t

    Learn more about the Philips X7-2t Live 3D TEE xMATRIX array transducer with PureWave crystal technology in the specification table below.

    XL14-3 xMATRIX Transducer

    The XL14-3 xMATRIX Linear array transducer for vascular is the biggest advance in vascular ultrasound in 20 years.

Documentation

Clinical articles
Pushing the Envelope in Doppler Imaging (1.13MB)
Video assets
One Probe Solution for 2D and 3D Echo – clinical benefits and workflow improvements
Live cast study: Atrial Septal Defect Diagnosis

Footnotes
 

[1] Compared to conventional 2D imaging
[2] Third generation xMATRIX technology for abdominal and obstetrical imaging, Aug 2012

