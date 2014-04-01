Home
Lumify

POC Education

A unique introduction for medical students
introduction to ultrasound video thumbnail
Watch our introduction to ultrasound by Dr. Rachel Liu.
Lung ultrasound explained
lumify case study youtube video thumbnail
Watch our Dr. Sara Nikravan "Lung ultrasound" short-lecture series.
Philips Lumify Case Study
lumify case study youtube video thumbnail
Ultrasound-guided knee arthrocentesis by Dr. David Tierney
View all POC ultrasound education tools

I understand

I understand