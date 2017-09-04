This is a story of Dr Shravan Verma and his experience using Lumify in his clinical practice in the homes or offices of his patients. Inspired by his personal interest in healthcare innovation and entrepreneurship, Dr. Verma subsequently founded Singapore’s in-home medical service provider, Speedoc.

The moment that sparked the idea to found Speedoc, was during the time I was working in the emergency department of local hospitals in Singapore. I was seeing so many patients coming into the hospital who could easily be treated in the community or setting outside the hospital. Utilizing modern technologies, like GPS, we are now able to provide care to patients whenever they want, wherever they are, by means of a decentralized network of doctors. Speedoc aspires to be a global medical service entity, and we recognize the need to partner with long-established healthcare innovators like Philips to incorporate all the right devices and technologies, such as ultrasound, in order to provide a higher level of medical care to our patients that is compatible to those of hospitals.