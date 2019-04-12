Enhancing POC insights with integrated tele-ultrasound system

Look and listen around you: life is happening right here, right now. Interactions are happening right here, right now. The world moves in real-time. Of course it does! But can the same be said for healthcare? For all aspects of healthcare?

We believe that healthcare technology needs to mirror the needs of our fast-changing society. And that means, moving in real-time, too. In our everyday lives, connecting with people via a variety of different media has become second nature. We don’t think twice about using text, voice and video communications to keep in touch with our growing networks – wherever we are and wherever they are.



Yet in some healthcare scenarios, especially at the point-of-care, collaborating and sharing insights here and now is not so simple. Think of the doctor using portable ultrasound to scan patients in a small, rural healthcare center, the midwife visiting expectant mothers in remote areas, the emergency workers rushing patients to the ER or the professor passing on insights to the next generation of medical professionals from a different site. Until recently, sharing live updates during a bedside ultrasound exam was a distant vision for these – and many other – POCUS users.

The future is now



Enter Philips Lumify integrated tele-ultrasound system powered by Reacts collaboration platform. This innovative solution takes communications in portable ultrasound medicine to a new level – connecting healthcare professionals in real time. It’s about allowing ambulance crews to stream live ultrasounds to the ER while the patient is still in transit. It’s about helping caregivers with limited access to advanced healthcare facilities to connect with professionals around the world. It’s about letting medical students and instructors share insights and knowledge across physical boundaries. And it’s about Philips partnering with clinicians to develop solutions based on our common belief that there is always a way to make life better.