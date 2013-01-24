Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Efficia CMS200 Central monitoring system

Efficia CMS200

Central monitoring system

Find similar products

As you strive to provide high quality care on a limited budget for large numbers of patients, a cost-effective way to centralize your monitoring can help. The Efficia CMS200 central monitoring system centralizes monitoring and secondary alarming, and enhances access to historical patient data, thus helping your staff work efficiently. When budget and quality matter, choose Philips Efficia.

Contact us

Media Gallery

Features
Flexible and easy to use for Efficia

Flexible and easy to use

The Efficia CMS200 lets you display waveforms, parameters, and alarms for up to 32 patients. You can configure the layout of the pages and sectors, to make it easy to access the information from networked Efficia CM and SureSigns VM¹ patient monitors. In addition to viewing patient physiological data in real-time, you can also review it - including all the waveforms in full disclosure - from up to the previous ten days.
Cost-effective central monitoring

Cost-effective central monitoring

Philips Efficia CMS200 offers low total cost of ownership and reliability with a quick-to-learn, intuitive user interface. The Efficia CMS200 provides centralized monitoring, secondary alarming, bi-directional communication of selected settings, and data review, for efficient workflows. It also has a HL7 output to interface to third party EMR or HIS systems.
Easy setup and install for efficia || KBA 1

Easy setup and install

The Efficia CMS200 includes everything you need (including keyboard, mouse, speaker, and network switch) to attach to your patient monitoring network and get started right away. The easy‑to-understand operation, and the integrated, online help, can help reduce start-up training efforts and get your team up and running fast.
Enhance your alarm management capabil... || KBA 1

Enhance your alarm management capabilities

The Efficia CMS200 is a secondary alarm device, gathering physiological and technical alarms across the network, providing audible and visual notification, and giving you the option of acknowledging them at the central station. In addition, the Efficia CMS200 can forward monitoring data from the networked monitors to your EMR.
Control the monitor with remote acces... || KBA 1

Control the monitor with remote access

With the Efficia CMS200 you can initiate certain functions on the monitor from the central station. You can share patient demographics, start or stop NBP measurements, and silence alarms from the central. This allows you to focus on providing productive care for your patients from beyond the bedside.

Efficia CMS200 user experience

cms00 mirror unit 1s
Mirror your unit/patient flow design within the central station layout or via bed side monitor, patient data is synchronized across all devices
cms00 bed layout 2s
Bed layout is defined in central station based upon patient acuity and hospital protocol. Alarm limits and measurement intervals are then set.
cms00 alarm events 3s
Alarm events and records are continuously managed while measurements from bedside monitors or CMS are taken. eg. NBP start/stop
cms00 full disclosure 4s
Full disclosure for up to 10 days on the central, and data integration to the EMR system or other hospital informatics system. Data storage, analysis, and review produces report print out to add to the medical record.

Documents

 

Efficia Supplies brochure

 

LR Suresigns dashboard brochure

  • ¹ The Efficia CMS200 works with SureSigns VM patient monitors with software revision A.03.9x and later.
  • ² Not all features are available in all countries. Please check with your Philips representative.
  • ³ Philips IntelliBridge Enterprise interoperability solution required.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand