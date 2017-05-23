IntelliVue MX400/MX450: Dräger Narkomed 6000 Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-01 kit includes:
12" (30.5 cm) M series pivot arm. Allows for lateral positioning and tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 12" (30.5 cm) M series pivot arm with down post for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides swivel adjustments;
MX400/MX450 mounting adapter; 20" (51.4 cm) channel;
channel cover.