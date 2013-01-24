Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 Mounting solution

IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1 - G5 ITD Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Find similar products

Learn more about the itd wall mounts available for IntelliVue Anesthetic Gas Modules G1-G5.

Contact us
Features
Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion, including tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM with
Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

Rigid arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD mounting solution for EGM, ITD part no. TS 6250.1 consists of adapter for ITD support extrusion; rigid arm length 188 mm; cable cradle; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.
Single support arm for ITD support extrusion, including tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips
Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

Single support arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD mounting solution for EGM, ITD part no. TS 6251.1 consists of adapter for ITD support extrusion; single support arm Length 312 mm; cable cradle; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 35 kg / 77 lbs.
Rigid arm for GCX wall channel, including tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM with Intel
Rigid arm for GCX wall channel

Rigid arm for GCX wall channel

ITD mounting solution for EGM, ITD part no. TS 6252.1 consists of adapter for wall support system; rigid arm length 216 mm; cable cradle; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
Single support arm for GCX wall channel, including tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM w
Single support arm for GCX wall channel

Single support arm for GCX wall channel

ITD mounting solution for EGM, ITD part no. TS 6253.1 consists of adapter for wall support system; single support arm Length 402 mm; cable cradle; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
Rigid arm for horizontal standard runner, including tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM
Rigid arm for horizontal standard runner

Rigid arm for horizontal standard runner

ITD mounting solution for EGM ITD part no. TS 6254.1 consists of adapter for horizontal standard runner; rigid arm length 218 mm; cable cradle tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
Single support arm for horizontal standard runner, including tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Phi
Single support arm for horizontal standard runner

Single support arm for horizontal standard runner

ITD mounting solution for EGM, ITD part no. TS 6255.1 consists of adapter for horizontal standard runner; single support arm Length 300 mm; cable cradle; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM; max. load: 23 kg / 50.6 lbs.
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9624.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD mounting solution for EGM, ITD part no. ZV 9624.1consists of adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM.
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion (ITD part no. ZV 9625.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for ITD support extrusion

ITD mounting solution for EGM, ITD part no. ZV 9625.1 consists of adapter for ITD support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM.
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9628.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel

ITD mounting solution for EGM, ITD part no. ZV 9628.1 consists of adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM.
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel (ITD part no. ZV 9629.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for GCX wall channel

ITD mounting solution for EGM, ITD part no. ZV 9629.1 consists of adapter for wall support extrusion; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips EGM.
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9626.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner

ITD mounting solution for M8001/2 A, ITD part no. ZV 9626.1 consists of adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 300 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips IntelliVue M 8001/2 A.
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner (ITD part no. ZV 9627.1)
Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner

Gas pressure spring-jointed arm for horizontal standard runner

ITD mounting solution for M8001/2 A, ITD part no. ZV 9627.1 consists of adapter for horizontal standard runner; gas pressure spring-jointed arm length 400 mm; tilt and swivel Quickmount unit for Philips IntelliVue M 8001/2 A.

Specifications

Additional information
Additional information
Finish
  • RAL 7035 light grey powder coated
TÜV Product Service
  • Tested

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand