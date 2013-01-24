Home
Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting Mounting solution

Intellivue MP90 Additional Mounting GCX FMS Accessories

Mounting solution

Learn more about accessory options available for the Philips Flexible Module Server (FMS) and Multi Measurement Server (MMS).

Philips FMS Utility Hook Assembly for Vertical Orientation
GCX P/N: HP-0053-09 Kit Includes; Three small utility hooks and one large hook, for hanging patient leads; mounts to rear of FMS.

