IntelliVue MP5/MP5T Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP5/MP5T GCX Wall Mount

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available for wall mounting the IntelliVue MP5 patient monitor.

InvelliVue MP5: VHM Variable Height Wall Mount Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-25 Kit Includes: VHM Variable height support arm allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt swivel adjustments; Channel cover; 19" Wall Channel sold separately.

