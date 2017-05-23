Drager NM6000 Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0019-02 Kit Includes;
16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (allows left or right side mounting); Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Kit works with 15" or 17" flat panel displays