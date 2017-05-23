Datex-Ohmeda Avance Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0019-10 Kit Includes:
16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS). Allows lateral positioning and swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; 75/100 mm VESA Flat Panel Mounting Adapter; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Top Shelf Baseplate with Camlock Rails; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) Flat Panel Displays