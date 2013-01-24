IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Ceiling Mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Ceiling Mount Column - For use with GCX MP60/70 Wall Mounting Opti
Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for ceiling mount applications.
Available to order from GCX, P/N: 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-01; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-02; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N CM-0010-03.
Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides; mounts to 1.5" NPT pipe; shown with AG-0018-29 VHM™ Variable Height Arm with suspension to allow 6" (15.2 cm) drop at the front end plus the 8.5" (21.6 cm) downward range of the VHM™ to allow the MP60/70 to be placed within reach.
