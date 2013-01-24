The QuickCat extraction catheter is an aspiration catheter combining the best features of other aspiration catheters. It is ideal for fresh, soft thrombus removal with a flexible PEBAX distal end and an increasingly stiffer proximal end to allow for excellent pushability with minimum drag and easy advancement through tortuous vessels.
|Working Length
|
|Rapid Exchange Segment Length
|
|Radiopaque Marker
|
|Crossing Profile
|
|Guidewire Compatibility
|
|Extraction Lumen Area*
|
|Guide Catheter Compatibility
|
|Extraction Rate*
|