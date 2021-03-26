Search terms

Pressure guide wire.

OmniWire combines a unique solid core workhorse design with iFR proven outcomes and iFR Co-registration compatibility, making it easy to use physiology throughout complex cases. ¹,²,³ • New Nitinol distal core increases durability and shape recovery. • Unique solid core improves torque and pushability. • Integrated conductive bands for greater signal reliability.

The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.

The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.

The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.
The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.
The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.

The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.

The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.
The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.
Map iFR values directly onto the angiogram, so you can see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia.

Map iFR values directly onto the angiogram, so you can see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia.

Map iFR values directly onto the angiogram, so you can see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia.
Map iFR values directly onto the angiogram, so you can see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia.
iFR Co-registration makes it easy to identify the precise locations causing ischemia.

iFR Co-registration makes it easy to identify the precise locations causing ischemia.

iFR Co-registration makes it easy to identify the precise locations causing ischemia.
iFR Co-registration makes it easy to identify the precise locations causing ischemia.
The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.

The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.

The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.
The solid proximal core is more like a workhorse wire. Embedded conductive ribbons eliminate the need for a hollow hypotube, making a larger solid core possible for torque, push, and kink resistance more like a workhorse wire.
The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.

The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.

The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.
The Nitinol core is super elastic for durability and shape recovery. Useful for long multi-vessel procedures. Integrated conductive bands enable the back end to be a continuous piece with no joints, designed to reduce kinking, facilitate device loading, device delivery, and easy reconnects.
Map iFR values directly onto the angiogram, so you can see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia.

Map iFR values directly onto the angiogram, so you can see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia.

Map iFR values directly onto the angiogram, so you can see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia.
Map iFR values directly onto the angiogram, so you can see precisely which parts of a vessel are causing ischemia.
iFR Co-registration makes it easy to identify the precise locations causing ischemia.

iFR Co-registration makes it easy to identify the precise locations causing ischemia.

iFR Co-registration makes it easy to identify the precise locations causing ischemia.
iFR Co-registration makes it easy to identify the precise locations causing ischemia.

Documentation

Specifications

89185
  • Size 185 CM
89185J
  • Size 185 CM
89185
  • Size 185 CM
89185J
  • Size 185 CM
89185
  • Size 185 CM
89185J
  • Size 185 CM
  • 1. Davies JE, et al., Use of the Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio or Fractional Flow Reserve in PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1824-1834.
  • 2. Gotberg M, et al., iFR-SWEDEHEART Investigators. Instantaneous Wave-free Ratio versus Fractional Flow Reserve to Guide PCI. N Engl J Med. 2017 May 11;376(19):1813-1823.
  • 3. Comparisons to Verrata Plus. Data/report internally on file or internal company’s data on file. Verification Report, D000410086/A.
  • 4. Data on file.
  • 5. Patel M. “Cost-effectiveness of instantaneous wave-Free Ratio (iFR) compared with Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) to guide coronary revascularization decision-making.” Late-breaking Clinical Trial presentation at ACC on March 10, 2018.
  • Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.

