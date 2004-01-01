Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify brings ultrasound capabilities to the palm of your hand, allowing users to connect their compatible Apple devices in just a few steps. Ensure your iOS device is compatible with Philips Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.