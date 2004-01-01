The Lumify C5-2 for iOS curved array transducer now allows easy connection to iOS devices with additional Lumify for iOS accessories pre-bundled and ready to use. The C5-2 transducer provides high resolution imaging for deeper applications: abdominal, gall bladder, Ob/Gyn and lung imaging preset optimizations. With a battery-free transducer for lightweight control, a quick-connect platform for professional collaboration, and convenient connectivity for data sharing. Lumify brings you countless real-world applications, in real time. Learn more about the Philips Lumify C5-2 Curved Array transducer in the specification table below.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify is ready when you are.
Lumify is ready when you are.
Lumify is ready when you are.
Lumify is ready when you are.
Built for versatility.
Built for versatility.
Built for versatility.
Built for versatility.
Ergonomic transducers.
Ergonomic transducers.
Ergonomic transducers.
Ergonomic transducers.
Innovation happens every day.
Innovation happens every day.
Innovation happens every day.
Innovation happens every day.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Global service.
Global service.
Global service.
Global service.
Real-time collaboration.
Real-time collaboration.
Real-time collaboration.
Real-time collaboration.
No hidden fees.
No hidden fees.
No hidden fees.
No hidden fees.
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Use Lumify with your compatible Apple devices in just a few steps
Lumify is ready when you are.
Lumify is ready when you are.
Lumify is ready when you are.
Lumify is ready when you are.
Built for versatility.
Built for versatility.
Built for versatility.
Built for versatility.
Ergonomic transducers.
Ergonomic transducers.
Ergonomic transducers.
Ergonomic transducers.
Innovation happens every day.
Innovation happens every day.
Innovation happens every day.
Innovation happens every day.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Share insights at the speed of need.
Global service.
Global service.
Global service.
Global service.
Real-time collaboration.
Real-time collaboration.
Real-time collaboration.
Real-time collaboration.
No hidden fees.
No hidden fees.
No hidden fees.
No hidden fees.
|Field of view
|
|Bandwidth
|
|Scan depth
|
|Applications
|
|Footprint
|
|Imaging features
|
|Outright Lumify purchase includes:
|
|Field of view
|
|Bandwidth
|
|Outright Lumify purchase includes:
|
|Field of view
|
|Bandwidth
|
|Scan depth
|
|Applications
|
|Footprint
|
|Imaging features
|
|Outright Lumify purchase includes:
|
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select countryIndia (English)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.