Philips Diamond Select Allura Xper FD10 X-ray system is factory refurbished to like-new condition. This advanced system offers high resolution imaging to support minimally invasive cardiac surgery & cardiovascular procedures.
Flat Detector Technology delivers exceptional image quality
Xper multi-modality integration broadens your view
Allura 3D-CA for clear insight into tortuous vasculature
Efficient dose management
BodyGuard patient protection to avoid delays
Refurbishment process provides like-new condition
Bring advanced interventions to your angio suite with cutting-edge technology, brilliant image quality and clinical performance. Philips Diamond Select Allura Xper FD20 X-ray system is designed to support your practice far into the future.
The tools you need for minimally invasive procedures are yours with this biplane fixed X-ray system. Exceptional visualization of cardiac anatomy during examinations.
This highly evolved system combines the stable geometry of the Allura family with 3D image guidance to facilitate workflow from diagnosis to final check. Ideal for integrated neurovascular procedures.
