Temperature Parameter Module

Temperature

Parameter Module

The Temperature Parameter Module provides continuous body temperature readings at a variety of sites including skin, rectal, nasal, esophageal, arterial, and venous.

Features
Versatility

Designed to be used in a range of critical care environments

Specifications

Physical Specifications
Weight
  • 0.3 kg/0.7 lb
Dimensions
  • 36 x 102 x 111 mm/1.4 x 4.0 x 4.4 in
Technical Specifications
Electromagnetic Compatibility
  • IEC 60601-1-2 :2014
  • EN 60601-1-2:2015
  • Setup key may have a symbol instead of text, depending on locale.

