The Philips PageWriter TC50 cardiograph is an advanced, reliable, and compact ECG solution, that is easy to use. The TC50 will help you meet your daily demands, giving you time to focus on your patients.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm provides industry-leading ECG interpretations and a suite of advanced STEMI diagnostic aids to provide an interpretation of rhythm and morphology for a wide variety of patient populations. It includes: Critical Values, ST Maps, and culprit artery identification.
Advanced bidirectional network communication
Advanced bidirectional network communication for secure connection
Because it’s built on a standard platform, PageWriter TC50 fits seamlessly into your existing IT infrastructure. So you’re always connected, without being locked in. It delivers secure, wireless connectivity via standard LAN protocols to protect the privacy of patient, staff, and financial information.
Automated reporting sequence
Automated reporting sequence saves time
The high performance PageWriter TC50 cardiograph features an automated ECG report sequence with integrated wireless transfer of ECGs to streamline your workflow.
Lead placement aids
Lead placement aids accurate placement of leads on the patient
The anatomic patient interface module and LeadCheck help support correct lead placement, while the 3-in-1 Trident lead wires reduce tangling.
Critical Value statements
Critical Value statements speed the delivery of urgent care
When appropriate, the PageWriter TC70 automatically displays Critical Value summary statements boldly on screen and on printed ECG reports so that caregivers can determine the need for urgent care. Clinicians can quickly take action and reduce the time from the discovery of a critical cardiac event to intervention, such as balloon angioplasty.
Saved ECGs
Saved ECGS can be quickly accessed
Clinicians can save time by retrieving previous ECGs at the bedside for quick comparisons.
