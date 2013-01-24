By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Utilize frequencies up to 18 MHz for superb detail resolution and tissue definition of breast anatomy.
Advanced XRES
Adaptive imaging processing reduces speckle noise artifacts improves image clarity and margin definition allowing for better breast lesion conspicuity.
Tissue aberration correction
User selectable speed of sound compensation maintains exceptional sharpness on fatty breast tissue.
Anatomical Intelligence for Breast
Philips AI Breast is an integrated solution for whole breast ultrasound. AI Breast offers screening, diagnostic, and workflow benefits utilizing Philips unique Anatomical Intelligence. Designed with both the user and patient in mind, AI Breast allows the ultrasound scan room to be utilized for a full range of examinations without additional obtrusive hardware.
Volume Imaging
Freehand and automated volume imaging solutions allow visualization of multi-planar breast anatomy.
Elastography
Breast elastography is a highly sensitive method of tracking tissue deformation requiring virtually no external compression for reproducible strain imaging results. This is the verbiage from our elastography brochure 452296267041 Nov 2010
Query & Retrieve
This feature uses multimodality query retrieval to view DICOM images such as CT, NM, MR, mammography, and Ultrasound. It gives you the ability to easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station. It also allows you to eview multimodality images while live imaging, capture and append to exam for reference.
Tissue Harmonics
Because both fundamental and harmonic frequencies provide important diagnostic information, THI provides superb images with fewer artifacts, particularly in cystic structures. Image contrast resolution is enhanced, and acoustic enhancement and shadowing are easily demonstrated.
Panoramic Imaging
Using panoramic imaging, you can capture the entire landscape in a single view. It’s easy to perform, and the extend view allows a global representation of breast architecture, large masses, and multiple cysts.
MaxVue high definition display
At the touch of a button, MaxVue high-definition display brings extraordinary visualization of anatomy with 1,179,648 additional image pixels compared to a standard 4:3 display format mode. MaxVue enhances ultrasound viewing and provides 38% more viewing area to optimize the display of dual, side/side, biplane, and scrolling imaging modes.
Specifications
System dimensions
Width
60.6 cm
Height
146-171.5 cm
Depth
109.2 cm
Weight
104.3 kg
Control panel
Control panel
Monitor size
54.6 cm
Degrees of movement
180 degrees
Height adjustment
25.4 cm
