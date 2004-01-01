Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV brings full functionality and first-scan answers to you, wherever you are. Offering a feature-rich core, a range of diagnostic solutions, enhanced cleanability and wireless connectivity and reporting, Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV is one of the most reliable and robust compact systems on the market.
Shared UI and workflow with EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx system
Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Transducer interoperability across the Philips portfolio
Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.
Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.
Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.
Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.
Automation for reproducible cardiac quantification in 2D
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
Battery life up to 3 hours
Available extended batteries that lead to longer scan times. Along with the compact size, the long battery life allows for high-quality scans from anywhere, whether you're in a wide open area or a tight space.
Available extended batteries that lead to longer scan times. Along with the compact size, the long battery life allows for high-quality scans from anywhere, whether you're in a wide open area or a tight space.
Available extended batteries that lead to longer scan times. Along with the compact size, the long battery life allows for high-quality scans from anywhere, whether you're in a wide open area or a tight space.
Enhanced cleanability
Features designed for enhanced cleanability – a touchscreen, trackpad and sealed control panel
Features designed for enhanced cleanability – a touchscreen, trackpad and sealed control panel
Features designed for enhanced cleanability – a touchscreen, trackpad and sealed control panel
Collaboration Live
Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Optimized portability
Allows more exams to be performed at the bedside, improving quality of care and simplifying clinical decision-making, and offers the mobility clinicians need to see more patients throughout the day.
Allows more exams to be performed at the bedside, improving quality of care and simplifying clinical decision-making, and offers the mobility clinicians need to see more patients throughout the day.
Allows more exams to be performed at the bedside, improving quality of care and simplifying clinical decision-making, and offers the mobility clinicians need to see more patients throughout the day.
Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Offering consistency across EPIQ CVx and Affiniti CVx systems, the Philips Ultrasound 5000 Series shares DNA – user interfaces, features, touchscreens, and workflow. And with standardized workflow comes increased efficiencies, including more exams in less time.
Transducer interoperability across the Philips portfolio
Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.
Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.
Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.
Shared transducers with EPIQ and Affiniti, ensuring consistency across the Philips portfolio.
Automation for reproducible cardiac quantification in 2D
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
AutoStrain delivers fast, reproducible 2D strain quantification for the LV. The AutoStrain LV application uses advanced Automatic View Recognition technology to identify the different views of the heart, providing exceptional visualization and analysis of left ventricular function extremely important diagnostic information for patients at risk of developing cardiovascular disease.
Battery life up to 3 hours
Available extended batteries that lead to longer scan times. Along with the compact size, the long battery life allows for high-quality scans from anywhere, whether you're in a wide open area or a tight space.
Available extended batteries that lead to longer scan times. Along with the compact size, the long battery life allows for high-quality scans from anywhere, whether you're in a wide open area or a tight space.
Available extended batteries that lead to longer scan times. Along with the compact size, the long battery life allows for high-quality scans from anywhere, whether you're in a wide open area or a tight space.
Enhanced cleanability
Features designed for enhanced cleanability – a touchscreen, trackpad and sealed control panel
Features designed for enhanced cleanability – a touchscreen, trackpad and sealed control panel
Features designed for enhanced cleanability – a touchscreen, trackpad and sealed control panel
Collaboration Live
Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Connect or collaborate with colleagues or support teams to consult on complex exams, enable standardized care, maintain proficiency on your ultrasound system and access real-time applications and technical expertise at any time.
Optimized portability
Allows more exams to be performed at the bedside, improving quality of care and simplifying clinical decision-making, and offers the mobility clinicians need to see more patients throughout the day.
Allows more exams to be performed at the bedside, improving quality of care and simplifying clinical decision-making, and offers the mobility clinicians need to see more patients throughout the day.
Allows more exams to be performed at the bedside, improving quality of care and simplifying clinical decision-making, and offers the mobility clinicians need to see more patients throughout the day.
