Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series brings full functionality and enables quick, confident decisions wherever you are. Designed for the many different clinical environments in general imaging, point-of-care, and obstetrics and gynecology, the Philips Ultrasound 5500 models offer a feature-rich core and a versatile range of diagnostic solutions – all built into highly mobile, cleanable, easy-to-use systems. In addition, the 5500 series is compatible with PureWave transducers for exceptional imaging.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series brings full functionality and quick, confident answers to you, wherever you are. Designed for the many different clinical environments in general imaging, point-of-care, and obstetrics and gynecology, the Philips Ultrasound 5300 model offers a feature-rich core and a versatile range of diagnostic solutions – all built into a highly mobile, cleanable, easy-to-use system.
Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV brings full functionality and first-scan answers to you, wherever you are. Offering a feature-rich core, a range of diagnostic solutions, enhanced cleanability and wireless connectivity and reporting, Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5500CV is one of the most reliable and robust compact systems on the market.
