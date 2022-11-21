5500 series Premium compact ultrasound system

Philips Compact Ultrasound System 5000 series brings full functionality and enables quick, confident decisions wherever you are. Designed for the many different clinical environments in general imaging, point-of-care, and obstetrics and gynecology, the Philips Ultrasound 5500 models offer a feature-rich core and a versatile range of diagnostic solutions – all built into highly mobile, cleanable, easy-to-use systems. In addition, the 5500 series is compatible with PureWave transducers for exceptional imaging.