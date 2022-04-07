Search terms
Ultrasound Workspace is a holistic, scalable, cardiovascular viewing, analysis and reporting system which is built on the foundation of the TOMTEC-ARENA platform. It allows for top-notch clinical efficiency by providing care teams with workflow flexibility: enabling the same diagnostic capabilities on- and off-cart; analyzing vendor-agnostic data; leveraging AI across a wide range of applications; with a highly scalable technology platform and licensing model; and tailored comprehensive support.
Low variability. High reproducibility.
Expedite your way to the right answers
Choose what works best for you
Spend your time where it counts
Dedicated services for exceptional care
Expedite your way to the right answers
Choose what works best for you
Spend your time where it counts
Dedicated services for exceptional care
Affiniti CVx, built on the Philips innovative cardiovascular ultrasound platform, has powerful AI-based capabilities to help you transcend today's complexities and propel echocardiography into the next dimension. Affiniti CVx offers smart features to enable you to achieve greater consistency, accessible innovation, smarter workflows and easier scalability. This is all on one familiar, industry-leading platform so you can act and decide with the ease you know and the legacy you trust.
Philips EPIQ 5 ultrsound systems features an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding cardiology practices.
Cardiovascular Workspace is a scalable and interoperable solution that combines deep clinical expertise with technological innovation to help streamline workflow and improve operational performance throughout the complete cardiovascular care continuum.
