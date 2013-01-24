Search terms
Designed to deliver high-quality noninvasive ventilation while resting comfortably on the face, Philips Respironics AF541 NIV mask features interchangeable under-the-nose and over-the-nose cushions to achieve the benefits of mask rotation while using a single mask.
Simple nose cushion replacement
Adapts to different ventilators
Respironics headgear for comfort
Supports hospital infection control
Adjustable to meet patient needs
Elbows that are easy to attach
Supports transitions of care
