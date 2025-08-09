MR 5300
Transform MR productivity.
MRI systems
This innovative 1.5T MRI system is powered by Philips exclusive BlueSeal magnet for helium-free operations. And it incorporates a wealth of AI²-driven technologies to simplify and automate the most complex clinical and operational tasks. So you can focus on what matters the most: your patients. This breakthrough solution is designed to help boost MR productivity, speed up exams, empower clinicians to make informed clinical decisions, and control the costs of MR imaging.

Clinical image gallery

Features
Forget about helium with BlueSeal magnet
Philips BlueSeal uses a new micro-cooling technology which requires only a negligible amount (less than 0.5% of today’s volume¹) of liquid helium for cooling. This fraction of the usual amount of liquid helium is placed in the magnet during manufacturing and then fully sealed. As a result, no liquid helium can escape⁵, either suddenly during a loss of field or gradually.
Toward uninterrupted MR operations
Relying on unique digital controllers and 24/7 e-Alerts connectivity³, Philips BlueSeal qualifies as the first magnet driven by adaptive intelligence to support a set of unique service functionalities called EasySwitch. EasySwitch solutions aim to minimize unexpected downtime in case of MR operational issues.
Focus on patients, not technology
SmartWorkflow dramatically reduces the number of steps needed to complete an MR exam – with guided patient set-up in under a minute, touchless patient sensing, and single-click initiation of routine exams. Combined with our lightest Breeze coils, this helps cut patient change-over time 30%⁴ to keep your MR department on schedule. The result? Shorter exams and a better MR experience for your staff and patients.
Focus on Patients
Specifications
  • Sealed magnet system
    Field strength
    1.5T
    Bore design
    70 cm
    Magnet weight
    2300 kg
    Typical homogeneity V-RMS
    ≤ 1.1 ppm (at 45 cm DSV)
    Micro-cooling technology
    Yes
    Maximum FOV
    55 cm
    Type of magnet controllers
    Digital, AI
    Cryogen boil-off rate
    Not applicable, fully sealed
    Vent pipe requirements
    Not applicable, fully sealed
  • Omega gradients
    Max. amplitude for each axis
    33 mT/m
    Max. slew rate for each axis
    120 T/m/s
  • SmartWorkflow
    Guided exam set-up
    Yes
    Auto patient centering
    Yes
    Touchless respiratory-triggering
    Yes
    In-room exam start
    Yes
    ScanWise Implant
    Yes
    Automated planning and scanning
    Yes
    Automated patient coaching
    Yes
    Automated post-processing
    Yes
  • dStream RF Receive
    Number of independent receive channels
    Channel independent
    Signal chain from Breeze Interface to reconstructor
    Fully Digital
    Set of ultra-lightweight coils
    dS Breeze coils

Disclaimer
1. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.
2. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.
3. Requires remote connectivity.
4. Compared with CoT between routine Brain, Spine, Body, Cardiac, MSK exams in Ingenia 1.5T / Ingenia Ambition 1.5T with dS Anterior and dedicated MSK-coils.
5. Compared to scanning without ComfortPlus mattress, ComforTone, and Compressed SENSE.
6. Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen in the room.
7. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.