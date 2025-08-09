Disclaimer

1. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet.

2. According to the definition of AI from the EU High-Level Expert Group.

3. Requires remote connectivity.

4. Compared with CoT between routine Brain, Spine, Body, Cardiac, MSK exams in Ingenia 1.5T / Ingenia Ambition 1.5T with dS Anterior and dedicated MSK-coils.

5. Compared to scanning without ComfortPlus mattress, ComforTone, and Compressed SENSE.

6. Even in the rare case of the magnet becoming unsealed, the negligible amount of helium escaping would not materially affect the oxygen in the room.

7. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE.