Across the U.S., the need for high-quality, timely critical care is greater than ever before. However, managing the growing number of ICU patients is increasingly challenging due to a nationwide shortage of highly skilled critical care nurses and intensivists.1
Confronted by similar challenges, Emory Healthcare turned to Philips to expand access to critical care services. By providing remote monitoring of ICU patients on a continuous basis, Emory’s eICU program helps care teams quickly recognize and respond to changes in patients’ vital signs, labs or other physiologic factors and allows critical care to be provided where and when it is needed most.