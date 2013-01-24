Home
The nature of anesthesia is changing.

You care for many patients with increasingly complex medical histories, but now there is a twist. Today’s healthcare environment is moving from evidence-based medicine to data-driven. New insights are emerging as data reveals trends that were never seen before. These insights provide new ways to improve care.

 

The OR is part of this trend. Meaningful use rules and new reimbursement practices require that you gather quality data in the OR.

 

For many, the OR is the last department to adopt an electronic medical record. You face the challenges of connecting into your current network and at the same time, controlling costs without jeopardizing patient care.

 

A single, comprehensive anesthesia solution is one answer. You need a solution that covers the full range of perioperative care and connects into your existing systems the way you work. It must work for your oldest to your youngest patients, for high to low acuity, and in all your surgical procedures. And it must provide quality data.

 

Find out how you can have a custom, comprehensive solution to meet your anesthesia needs.

Clinicians talking next to a patient

“Anesthetists do not work in isolation, and their contribution to the function of the multidisciplinary teams in which they work has far-reaching consequences for patient care.”

 

“Best practice and patient safety in anesthesia.” Weller, J.M., Merry, A.F. British Journal of Anesthesia 110 (5): 671-3 (2013)

You need a solution that includes:

Anesthesia infographic

The centerpiece of your anesthesia workstation is your anesthesia machine

Patients lead healthcare improvement

A comprehensive anesthesia solution means your patients aren’t just anesthesia patients. They’re perioperative patients who have specific needs before, during, and after surgery. This broader, perioperative approach requires new solutions specifically designed to meet your needs.

 

OR room as seen while wearing Google Glass. Patient vital signs show while watching the procedure.

Experimenting with Google Glass in the OR

Google Glass is a computer that looks like a pair of glasses. Seeking patient vital signs on-the-go hold potential to change the OR.

 

    CX50 Ultrasound system

    CX50 Regional anesthesia

    • Premium image quality for regional anesthesia
    • PureWave – the power to image technically difficult patients
    • Needle Visualization to enhance needle display
    795076RA
    View product
    Event Surveillance Patient monitoring - decision support

    Event Surveillance  

    • Flexible event definition to fit your clinical requirements
    • Event Review simplifies event surveillance
    • Event database - a tool for retrospective analysis
    NOCTN168
    View product
    SureSigns Vital signs monitor

    SureSigns VS2+

    • Bright, color backlit screen shows key vital signs
    • Oversized NBP on/off button for easy readings
    • Oral temperature in just four seconds
    863278
    View product
    IntelliVue Portable/bedside patient monitor

    IntelliVue MX450

    • 12"-wide touchscreen helps you see it clearly and quickly
    • Advanced Clinical Solutions to summarize and visualize data
    • Ambient light adjustment for readability in nearly any environment
    866062
    View product
    IntelliBridge Interoperability solution

    IntelliBridge Enterprise

    • A single Philips interoperability point reduces complexity
    • Standards-based HL7 data exchange supports different systems
    • Automation features reduce effort
    866183
    View product
    HeartStart MRx Defibrillator/monitor

    HeartStart MRx for Hospital

    • Easy-to-use interface with user-friendly indicators, buttons and selection of operating mode to find
    • Rich clinical information, driving patient care
    • Active ready-for-use indicator clearly shows status
    M3536A
    View product
    Live 3D Transesophageal Echo (TEE) 3D ultrasound imaging

    Live 3D Transesophageal Echo (TEE)  

    • Structure and function
    • Data and perspectives
    • Enhanced communication
    NOCTN146
    View product

