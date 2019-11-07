Coronary IVUS

Angiography provides information on luminal characteristics of vessels, but does not provide a clear picture of the vessel and disease.
However, with IVUS guidance you can see more clearly and improve patient outcomes with informed pre-stent planning and post-stent optimization.1
of the time, IVUS use resulted in a change in PCI strategy2,3,4,5
Reduction in TVF at 1 year when IVUS was used6,7
Lower risk of cardiac death associated with IVUS8
IVUS is an AHA/ACC/SCAI Class IIa recommendation for the assessment of angiographically indeterminant left main CAD.9 IVUS may help to determine: • Lesion significance • Vessel sizing • Optimal stent deployment
IVUS is an AHA/ACC/SCAI Class IIa recommendation for the assessment of angiographically indeterminant left main CAD.9
IVUS may help to determine:
• Lesion significance
• Vessel sizing
• Optimal stent deployment
IVUS guidance reduced long-term all-cause mortality by 76%.10 IVUS may help to determine: • Location of the true ostium to decrease risk of geographic miss • Plaque distribution • Whether two stents are needed • Lesion length • Landing zones • Whether post-dilation is needed (especially at the proximal stent)
IVUS guidance reduced long-term all-cause mortality by 76%.10
IVUS may help to determine:
• Location of the true ostium to decrease risk of geographic miss
• Plaque distribution
• Whether two stents are needed
• Lesion length
• Landing zones
• Whether post-dilation is needed (especially at the proximal stent)
Using IVUS for long lesions (stents ≥ 28mm) was associated with a 47% reduction in MACE from 1 to 5 years in the IVUS-XPL randomized control trial.11 IVUS may help to determine: • Vessel size and length of disease • Positive remodeling • Plaque burden • Stenosis
Using IVUS for long lesions (stents ≥ 28mm) was associated with a 47% reduction in MACE from 1 to 5 years in the IVUS-XPL randomized control trial.11
IVUS may help to determine:
• Vessel size and length of disease
• Positive remodeling
• Plaque burden
• Stenosis
IVUS may help to determine: • Extent and mechanism of restenosis for optimal treatment strategy and for the decrease of risk of geographic miss • Location and amount of thrombus
IVUS is an AHA/ACC/SCAI Class IIa recommendation to determine the mechanism of stent restenosis.9
IVUS may help to determine:
• Extent and mechanism of restenosis for optimal treatment strategy and for the decrease of risk of geographic miss
• Location and amount of thrombus
IVUS guidance was associated with less contrast: 20 ml vs. 64.5 ml, p<.001, n=83 patients randomized to IVUS or angiographyguided PCI.12 IVUS may help to determine: • Pathology at the ambiguous site to optimize your treatment strategy • Device utilization without additional radiation and contrast
IVUS guidance was associated with less contrast: 20 ml vs. 64.5 ml, p<.001, n=83 patients randomized to IVUS or angiographyguided PCI.12
IVUS may help to determine:
• Pathology at the ambiguous site to optimize your treatment strategy
• Device utilization without additional radiation and contrast
Clinical expertise
Product knowledge
1. A. Maehara, M. Matsumura, Z.A. Ali, G.S. Mintz, G.W. Stone. IVUS-guided versus OCT-guided coronary stent implantation. J Am Coll Cardiol Img, 10 (2017), pp. 1487- 1503 2. Elgendy IY et al. Outcomes with intravascular ultrasound-guided stent implantation: a meta-analysis of randomized trials in the era of drug eluting stents. Circ-Cardiovasc Interv.2016;9:e003700 3. Ahn JM, Kang SJ, Yoon SH, et al. Meta-analysis of outcomes after intravascular ultrasound-guided versus angiography-guided drug-eluting stent implantation in 26,503 patients enrolled in three randomized trials and 14 observational studies. Am J Cardiol. 2014;113:1338-1347. Hyperlink "http://www.ajconline.org/article/S0002-9149(14)00549-9/abstract" 4. Witzenbichler B, et al. Relationship between intravascular ultrasound guidance and clinical outcomes after drug-eluting stents: The ADAPT-DES study. Circulation. 2014 Jan:129,4;463-470. 5. Singh V, Badheka AO, Arora S, et al. Comparison of in-hospital mortality, length of hospitalization, costs, and vascular complications of percutaneous coronary interventions guided by ultrasound versus guided by angiography. Am J Cardiol. Online 18 Feb 2015. 6. TVF categorized as cardiac death, target vessel MI, and clinical driven TVR 7. Zhang J et al. The ULTIMATE trial. Journal of the American College of Cardiology (2018), doi.org/10.1016/j.jacc.2018.09.013. , accepted September 13 2018. 8. Choi K, et al. Impact of Intravascular Ultrasound-Guided Percutaneous Coronary Intervention on Long-Term Clinical Outcomes in Patients Undergoing Complex Procedures. JACC: Cardivascular Interventions. Mar 2019, 4281; DOI: 10.1016/j.jcin.2019.01.227 9. Levine et al. 2011 ACCF/AHA/SCAI Guideline for Percutaneous Coronary Intervention: a report of the American College of Cardiology Foundation/American Heart Association Task Force on Practice Guidelines and the Society for Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions. Circulation 2011;124:e574-651] 10. Kim S, Kim Y, et al. Long-term outcomes of intravascular ultrasound-guided stenting in coronary bifurcation lesions. Am J Cardiol. 2010;106(5):612-8] 11. Hong S-J, et al. "Effect of Intravascular Ultrasound-guided Drug-Eluting Stent Implantation: Five-Year Follow-Up of the IVUS-XPL Randomized Trial, JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions (2019), doi: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jcin.2019.09.033 12. Mariani et al. MOZART study. JACC Interventions 2014; 7:1287-93.
