Information for Physicians and other medical care providers​

Philips Respironics announced a voluntary recall notification (U.S. only) / field safety notice (Outside of U.S.) for Continuous and Non-Continuous Ventilators (certain CPAP, BiLevel PAP and Ventilator Devices) due to two issues related to the polyester-based polyurethane (PE-PUR) sound abatement foam used in these devices: 1) PE-PUR foam may degrade into particles which may enter the device’s air pathway and be ingested or inhaled by the user, and 2) the PE-PUR foam may off-gas certain chemicals. The foam degradation may be exacerbated by use of unapproved cleaning methods, such as ozone (see FDA safety communication on use of ozone cleaners), and off-gassing may occur during initial operation and may possibly continue throughout the device’s useful life.

For more information on this Field Safety Notice, including a list of affected devices, please visit our main Field Safety Notice page.

Philips is working tirelessly to remedy this issue by replacing the affected devices. A recall notification (U.S. only) / field safety notice (Outside of U.S.) with immediate actions to be taken has been sent to distributors and institutions that are a direct customer of Philips for their own use as well as for engagement with patients. With this, your patients are likely to contact you for guidance and we are committed to providing you with information and tools to have an informed discussion with them and make your clinical recommendation. Please see the FAQs below and Clinical Information PDF here.

For other inquiries or to speak with a support specialist, you can also call (0044) 20 8089 3822.

We sincerely apologize for this disruption. We are fully committed to supporting you and your patients throughout this process.