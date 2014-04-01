GenesisCare, a private provider of oncology, cardiology, and respiratory care services in 30+ sites in Australia as well as facilities in the United Kingdom and Spain collaborated with Philips and doubled their patient satisfaction (NPS) score over a period of six months post engagement*.

Understanding that the patient’s perspective of the quality of care received at their oncology centers plays a very large role in their clinical, operational and financial success, GenesisCare made patient experience key in their strategic initiative: to create the Cancer Service Of the Future.

Rapid growth in the past decade had left the health system with inconsistencies in areas of processes, staff engagement, and delivery of patient-centered care. Genesis Care recognized that the Philips Transformation team had the relevant clinical expertise and experience in combining clinical optimization with experience solutions to support them in their strategic ambitions.