Q-Line Display

65BDL3050Q/94
    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

    Intensify your signage experience

    Deliver startlingly clear images in a more eco-friendly way with the Q-Line display. High on performance and reliability, yet low on power consumption, it is ideal for projects where no compromise is accepted.

      With priceless performance

      • 65"
      • UHD (3840 x 2160)
      • Ultra HD
      CMND: Take control of your displays

      CMND: Take control of your displays

      A robust display management platform, CMND puts the power back into your hands. Update and manage content with CMND & Create or control your settings with CMND & Control. It's all possible with CMND.

      Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

      Manage settings of multiple displays with CMND & Control

      With CMND & Control, easily manage multiple displays in a central location. With real time display monitoring, setting and software updates from a remote location, and the ability to customize and configure multiple displays at once, such as video wall or menu board displays, controlling your suite of displays has never been easier.

      Create and update content with CMND & Create

      Create and update content with CMND & Create

      Design and create compelling content with CMND & Create, a powerful authoring tool. With a drag and drop interface, preloaded templates, and integrated widgets, you'll be able to amaze your customers with compelling content. Available in portrait and landscape mode.

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Schedule what you want, when you want with SmartPlayer

      Turn your USB into a true cost effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display.Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on screen menu, and enjoy your own created playlists anytime, anywhere.

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keep your content up and running with FailOver

      Keeping your content up and running is critical for demanding commercial applications. While it is unlikely you will face a content disaster, FailOver provides content protection with a revolutionary technology that plays back-up content on screen in the event of a media player failure. FailOver automatically kicks in when the primary input fails. Simply select a primary input connection and a FailOver connection and your ready for instant protection.

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with HTML5

      Connect and control your content via the cloud with the integrated HTML5 browser. Design your signage content online and connect it with a display or with your complete network. Simply plug in a RJ45 internet cable for network connection, connect the display with the dedicated url-address and you are ready to play your cloud based content.

      Clinical D-image preset for DICOM part 14 Grayscale images

      Clinical D-image preset for DICOM part 14 Grayscale images

      Monitors must show medical images consistently with high quality to achieve reliable interpretations. The rendering of medical Grayscale images on standard monitors is mostly inconsistent at best, making them unsuitable for usage in a clinical environment. Philips clinical review displays with clinical D-image preset are factory calibrated to give DICOM part 14 compatible Grayscale standard display performance. By using high quality LCD panels with LED technology, Philips offers you consistent and reliable performance at an affordable price point. Further info on http://medical.nema.org/

      SmartPower for energy saving

      SmartPower for energy saving

      The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

      Simplify meetings with FailOver for conferencing

      Using FailOver, simplify your presentations and videoconferencing. When a meeting or conference room is not in use, background content can run from whatever input source you choose. When the meeting starts and you need to share a presentation or your screen, simply connect your computer and the display automatically switches inputs and shows what's on your screen, with no need to manually switch inputs.

      Full HD LED for brilliant images with incredible contrast

      Picture Quality matters. Regular displays deliver quality, but you expect more. Imagine crisp detail paired with high brightness, incredible contrast and realistic colors for a true to life picture.

      Android: Run your own app or choose your favorite app to run

      WIth Android OS integrated into the display, you can work with the most developed OS on the planet and save your own app directly into the display. Or, choose from the large library of Android apps and play content from there. With the built-in scheduler, you can daypart your apps and content based on your customer and time of day and with the auto orientation feature, showing content in portrait or landscape is as simple as turning the display.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        65  inch
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        163.9  cm
        Panel resolution
        3840 x 2160
        Optimum resolution
        3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Contrast ratio (typical)
        4000:1
        Response time (typical)
        8  ms
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        178  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        178  degree
        Pixel pitch
        0.372 x 0.372 mm
        Display colors
        1.07 Billion
        Picture enhancement
        • 3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
        • 3D Combfilter
        • Progressive scan
        • 3D MA deinterlacing
        • Dynamic contrast enhancement
        • Color Enhancement
        • Color Temperature Adjustment
        • De-interlacer
        • Noise Reduction
        • Smart Picture
        Panel technology
        AMVA
        Operating system
        Android 5.0.1

      • Supported Display Resolution

        Computer formats
        • 640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
        • 720 x 400, 70Hz
        • 800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
        • 1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
        • 1280 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 800, 60Hz
        • 1280 x 1024, 60Hz
        • 1360 x 768, 60Hz
        • 1920 x 1080, 60Hz
        • 3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
        Video formats
        • 720p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080p, 50, 60Hz
        • 1080i, 25, 30Hz
        • 480i, 30, 60Hz
        • 576i, 25, 50Hz
        • 2160p, 30,50, 60Hz
        • 480p, 30, 60Hz
        • 576p, 25, 50Hz

      • Connectivity

        Video input
        • VGA (Analog D-Sub)
        • DisplayPort (1.2)
        • HDMI (x4)
        • USB 2.0 (x2)
        Audio input
        3.5 mm jack
        Audio output
        Audio Left/Right (RCA)
        External control
        • RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
        • IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
        • RJ45
        Other connections
        • OPS
        • AC-out
        • Analog (D-sub input)
        • Analog audio Left/Right out
        • Display Port
        • HDMI
        • IR out
        • micro SD
        • PC Audio in
        • RS232 Serial
        • USB 2.0
        • USB power outlet (5 V. 2 amp)

      • Convenience

        Screen saving functions
        Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
        Keyboard control
        Lockable
        Network controllable
        • LAN (RJ45)
        • RS232
        • Card OPS RS232
        • HDMI (One Wire)
        Signal loop through
        • DVI
        • RS232
        • IR Loopthrough
        Ease of installation
        • Smart Insert
        • AC Out
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Placement
        Landscape
        Remote control signal
        Lockable
        Tiled Matrix
        Up to 10 x 15
        Memory
        8GB eMMC

      • Dimensions

        Bezel width
        13.9 (Top/Left/Right) 14.9 (Bottom) mm
        Set Width
        1458.7  mm
        Set Height
        834.7  mm
        Set Depth
        81.6  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        57.43  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        32.86  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        3.21  inch
        Product weight
        24.8  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        54.7  lb
        VESA Mount
        400 x 400 mm, M6

      • Operating conditions

        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -20 ~ 60  °C
        Relative humidity
        20 ~ 80 (operation),10 - 90%(storage)  %
        MTBF
        50,000  hour(s)

      • Power

        Mains power
        100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
        Consumption (On mode)
        110 W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        Smart Power

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 10W RMS

      • Accessories

        Included accessories
        • AC Power Cord
        • RS232 cable
        • Remote Control
        • Batteries for remote control
        • Quick start guide
        • HDMI cable
        • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
        Optional accessories
        Table top stand
        Included Accessories
        • RS232 daisy-chain cable
        • USB Cover and screw x1
        Stand
        BM05922

      • Multimedia Applications

        USB Playback Video
        • MKV
        • MP4
        • MPEG
        • MPG
        • TS
        • VOB
        • WMV
        • ASF
        • AVI
        • DAT
        • FLV
        • MOV
        • TRP
        • WEBM
        USB Playback Picture
        • BMP
        • JPEG
        • JPG
        USB Playback Audio
        • AAC
        • M4A
        • MP3
        • WMA

      • Miscellaneous

        Warranty
        3 year warranty
        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Traditional Chinese
        • English
        • French
        • German
        • Italian
        • Polish
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Turkish
        • Japanese
        • Czech
        • Danish
        • Dutch
        • Finnish
        • Norwegian
        • Portuguese
        • Swedish
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • UL/cUL
        • CB
        • FCC, Class B
        • BSMI
        • CCC
        • EAC
        • EMF
        • EnergyStar 7.0
        • PSB

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        Quad Core Full HD
        Memory
        2GB DDR3
        Storage
        8GB eMMC

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • AC Power Cord
      • RS232 cable
      • Remote Control
      • Batteries for remote control
      • Quick start guide
      • HDMI cable
      • IR sensor cable (1.8M)
      • Optional accessories: Table top stand

