A top-ranked migration vendor can deliver a success rate above 99.8%. If the quality of legacy data and storage support are problematic, the failure rate can be as high as 10%.

Chief Informatics Officers and IT managers put a lot of time and effort into selecting the right vendor to meet their requirements. But the data migration process Is critically important to the success of the upgrade project.

If you're considering an upgrade, there are 10 common questions you should ask potential data migration vendors.