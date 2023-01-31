Search terms

Watch our symposium on cloud-first and generative AI technology

By Philips ∙ AWS, Policlinico Gemelli ∙ Jan 31, 2023 ∙ 58:44 min

Diagnostic and clinical informatics

Health informatics

Next generation radiology Symposium Webinar

Webinar highlights - Total duration [56:09]

 
  • Reinventing medical imaging: cloud-first, AI-first, and Generative AI in Healthcare
  • A modern PACS as the cornerstone of radiology departments and their evolving needs
  • Impact of cloud and AI on Research and Clinical Imaging
  • Panel discussion

Check out the panel discussion hosted by Philips and hear about leveraging public cloud and generative AI technology to empower the next generation of radiology. We will explore how radiology informatics solutions benefit from secure, compliant cloud technology and can automatically scale to support vast amounts of imaging data. We will also discuss how AI/ML and generative AI in healthcare can serve as a radiologist’s assistant to help enhance diagnostic speed and quality while supporting patient outcomes – all thanks to the public cloud.

Speakers list

Portrait of Evis

Evis Sala

Chair, Department of Diagnostic Imaging and Radiotherapy, Policlinico Gemelli - Rome

Portrait of Razvan

Razvan Ionasec

CTO Healthcare EMEA, AWS

Portrait of Shez

Shez Partovi

Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer and Chief Business Leader of Enterprise Informatics, Philips

Portrait of Madhuri

Madhuri Sebastian

Radiology Informatics Business Leader, Philips

Conference room setting with web diagnostic viewer on screen

Integrated diagnostic solutions for better patient care

Discover solutions that aid you in the fast, accurate diagnoses that are crucial to your patients while also providing a more satisfying way of working for your people.

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

Footnotes
 

[1] Lawton J. et al. 2021 ACC/AHA/SCAI Guideline for Coronary Artery Revascularization. JACC. 2022;79(2):e21-e129.

[2] Gotberg M, et al. Instantaneous wave-free ratio compared with fractional flow reserve in PCI: A cost-minimization analysis. Int J Cardiol 2021 1;344:54-59.

[3] 2018 ESC/EACTS Guidelines on myocardial revascularization: The task force on myocardial revascularization of the European society of cardiology (ESC) and European association for cardio-thoracic surgery (EACTS). Eur Heart J. 2018;00:1-96. Japan guidelines

[4] Jeremias A et al. Blinded physiological assessment of residual ischemia after successful angiographic percutaneous coronary Intervention: The DEFINE PCI Study. JACC Cardiovasc Interv. 2019 Oct 28;12(20):1991-2001.

[5] Patel M., et al. 1-Year outcomes of blinded physiological assessment of residual ischemia after successful PCI. JACC Cardiol Interv. 2022;15(1):52-61.

[6] FDA 510k (#K173860). The iFR modality is intended to be used in conjunction with currently marketed Philips pressure wires. In the coronary anatomy, the iFR modality has a diagnostic cut-point of 0.89 which represents an ischemic threshold and can reliably guide revascularization decisions during diagnostic catheterization procedure.

[7] Gotberg M. et al. iFR-SWEDEHEART: Five-Year Outcomes of a Randomized Trial of iFR-Guided vs. FFR-Guided PCI. Late-breaking clinical Trial presentation at TCT on November 4, 2021.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. All rights reserved.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.