PerformanceBridge Practice

Practice unifies your data and makes it accessible, reliable and actionable, so you can make meaningful business decisions to drive improvement.



The flexibility to bring together a virtually limitless set of data sources to create dynamic, customizable and sharable reports and dashboards with multiple interrelated visuals, sets this offering apart from other data analytics solutions. Practice goes beyond the baseline to present interrelated KPI visuals that automatically update –whenever any filters or drill downs are applied to a specific metric or dashboard, the same will apply to subsequent dashboards– offering the discoverability of new insights that would otherwise remain unknown or disregarded.