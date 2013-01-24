Home
    Count on us as your patients count on you

     

    Proper management of service activities across your multiple imaging systems and software is critical, yet challenging. You need one place to manage your assets. With our Customer Services Portal all of the moving pieces of your imaging inventory just got easier. And it comes free of charge with every Philips Equipment.

     

    Contact us to request access or with questions about your account1.

     

    1. available in selected countries only

    Login to the Portal
    Request access

    What is the Customer Services Portal

    Understanding your needs,

    designed for you

     

    To truly understand your needs and provide the best response, we sought your advice. Based upon your feedback, each subsequent Services Portal release will present new opportunities for even greater control over system uptime and productivity via online coordination.

    Always there, always on

     

    Available 24/7, regardless of where you are located, the Services Portal helps you see which of your organization’s assets are up and running – or order service for one that’s not. The Services Portal enables better decisions for your medical equipment and related services, and improves your operational performance by streamlining workflow. It’s always there, always on.

    View the Customer Services Portal demo

     

    • One place to manage your healthcare equipment and informatics software.

    • At-a-glance, 24/7 visibility to quickly

    determine assets’ status by modality,
    contract, and location.

    • Enter new work orders online and view any
    healthcare equipment service status without disrupting your workflow.

    Features

    Convenient access 

    One place to manage your healthcare equipment and informatics software. Starting from your portal’s homepage, you can navigate quickly to the assets you wish to view. All pieces of your puzzle fall into place in one convenient, centralized location.

    Online case creation & case management

    With your Customer Services Portal, you can create a service request and track current and historic service data for selected healthcare equipment through the cloud-based platform 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, from your computer or mobile device. Support is a fingertip away without disrupting your workflow.

    Manage your assets 

    The Customer Services Portal presents a single interface through which you can manage your assets, offering a detailed status for every item. With this type of centralized control, you can stay focused on what matters most to your organization – your patients.

    View your reporting

    Reports and a custom view of assets, services activities and contracts are readily available. The Customer Services Portal provides the possibility to generate a report for your asset under contract, pertaining to the performance & quality of service provisioned by Philips.

    View your contract information

    The Customer Services Portal provides you your assets contract details at one centralized location. Viewing service contract details for a particular device is as simple as selecting the device name or location.

    Portal release 5.0 now available

    Release 5.0 is now available and includes the following new features.

     

    •  Quick and easy insight in parts and labor received

    •  Insight on the planned start date and time on scheduled maintenance activities

    •  Possibility to download all Customer Service Reports and Philips Service

    •  Reports for Field Change Orders and Install Service Work Orders

    •  Several user interface improvements and bug fixes
    Customer testimonial Erik Dupont

     

    Erik Dupont drives operational efficiency at Zeeland University Hospital.

    Erik is challenged to meet the increasing demands of available equipment in the hospital. Hear him talk about how Customer Services Portal helps him predict what is happening with his equipment, on reducing downtime and improving efficiency.

     

    View the testimonial
    The Service Portal is a new tool that extends the communication with Philips. We see it as a tool to get rid of time wasting procedures. It improves the information flow and it helps getting data from service.’’

    Erik Dupont, Medical Physicist, Zeeland University Hospital, Denmark

    Frequently Asked Questions 

    General questions about the Philips Customer Services Portal

    What is the Philips Customer Services Portal?

    Proper management of service activities across your various imaging systems and software is critical, yet challenging.  Philips Customer Services Portal makes life easier by giving you one place from which to manage your assets.

     

    Always there, always on

    Available 24/7, regardless of where you are located, the Customer Services Portal helps you to see which of your organization’s assets are up and running – or to order service for those that are not.


    The Customer Services Portal enables better decisions for your medical equipment and related services, and enhances your operational performance by streamlining workflow. It’s always there, always on.

     

    Understanding your needs, designed for you

    To truly understand your needs and provide the best response, we sought your advice. Based upon your feedback, each subsequent Customer Services Portal release will present new opportunities for even greater control over system uptime and productivity via online coordination.
    The Customer Services Portal structure

    Since your Healthcare facility can consist of multiple locations, departments etc., Philips Healthcare creates Accounts in its Event Management System to group the assets (medical devices).

    To make sure all dedicated accounts are visible in the Customer Services Portal for our customer we have created a Parent account to which these related accounts are assigned.

     

    If an asset, service case or service contract is not visible or information is not accurate displayed in the Customer Services Portal, please contact your local Philips Customer Services Portal contact.

    Types of user accounts

    There are two roles defined in Customer Services Portal:

     

    • Customer Portal User (CPU): a user that has access to the Customer Services Portal. The CPU can see the accounts of the Customer Services Portal Parent account that are assigned to this account.

    • Customer Portal Manager (CPM): this user has the same functionality as a CPU, in addition the CPM is also able to handle user management for this parent account: create new CPUs, change account assignment and disable accounts. 
    Which browsers are supported?
    Browser
    Version
    Internet Explorer
    9 or higher
    Google Chrome
    All
    Firefox
    All
    Glossary
    Terminology
    Description
    Asset Description
    Philips internal asset description
    Asset ID
    Philips internal asset number
    Case - Priority
    1 - Critical Need
    2 - System Down
    3 - System Restricted
    4 - Intermittent problem
    5 - Scheduled Activity
    Case activity -Type
    Problem Reported by customer
    Safety Question
    T2 Activities
    External Remarks
    Case Number
    Philips internal case number
    Case Origin

    Phone: case reported via Philips Customer Care center by phone

    Web: cases reported via Customer Services Portal
    Case Status

    New: Case is logged.  

    In Process: Philips Service Engineer is handling the case

    Fixed: Reported issue has been solved.

    Closed: Case is closed and archived.

    Custom Asset Name
    Customized asset name entered by Customer Portal Manager
    Event Type
    Corrective Maintenance
    Preventative Maintenance
    Field Change Order
    Installation
    Application Support
    Customer Information
    Contractual Upgrade
    Expiration Status (Contracts)

    Green: >90 days from today

    Yellow: >30 and <90 days from today

    Red: <30 days from today
    Functional Location Description
    Physical location of the device/asset as per Philips install base records
    Install Date
    Installation date as per Philips install base records
    Line Item Description
    Description of the Philips contract
    Line Item Number
    Entitlements number from Philips Contract Number associated to this asset
    PO
    Purchase Order
    Product Modality
    Group of Product family such as:
    MR: Magnetic Resonance
    US: Ultrasound,
    CT: Computed Tomography
    IXR: Interventional X-Ray
    Report Closure Date
    Closure date reported by Philips Service Engineer
    SAP SWO
    Internal Philips SAP reference number
    Serial Number
    Serial Number of the Asset
    Service Contract
    Philips Service Contract Number
    Service Performance & Quality Report
    If entitled for your asset, you're able to download the Service Performance and Quality Report for this asset
    Service Type
    Onsite
    Remote
    Bench repair
    Parts Only
    Sub-contractor service
    Ship To
    Account to which the contract has been sold to
    Status
    Active, Inactive, …
    Technical ID (Tech ID)
    Philips internal technical ID
    UDI
    Unique Device Identifier

    Questions about the use of the Philips Customer Services Portal

    How can I create user accounts as a Customer Portal Manager?

    • Login to the Philips Customer Services Portal: https://www.customerservices.philips.com as Customer Portal Manager.

    • Go to "My Accounts" tab,  sort on Account name and select the Parent account.

    • Use the buttons to Create, Assign or View Contacts.

    When creating new users; the locale (date and time notation), time zone and language are set to the CPM default setting.
    How can I create CPU accounts as a Customer Portal Manager?
    How can I change the language settings?

    • Log in to the Customer Services Portal https://www.customerservices.philips.com

    In 'My Profile' you are able to change the language of the Customer Services Portal.

     
    How can I change the language settings?
    How can I customize my reports?
    Please log in to the Customer Portal and navigate to the Report Builder to learn more about how to build reports and find tutorial examples of common created reports.
    How do I create a Service Case?

    In the Customer Services Portal you can create a new Service Case via 3 ways:

    • Home Screen

    • Via the Case Tab

    • Via Asset Detail screen

     

    Please do not include personal health information or personally identifiable information.

    Please note in case of a Priority 1, please call your local Philips Customer Service Contact Center immediately.

    Contact us to request access or with questions about your account*

    Australia
    customer.portal.anz@philips.com

     

    Austria

    customerservicecenter@philips.com

     

    Belgium
    philipscustomerportalbnl@philips.com

     

    Brazil

    helpdesk.csportalbrasil@philips.com

     

    Denmark
    philips.service@philips.com

     

    Finland
    tekninentuki.ph@philips.com

     

    France

    mon.espace.services@philips.com

     

    Germany

    customer.portal.de@philips.com

    India

    customerserviceportal.india@philips.com

     

    Indonesia
    customer.portal.id@philips.com

     

    Ireland

    customer.Portal.UKI@philips.com

     

    Korea
    customer.portal.kr@philips.com

     

    Netherlands
    philipscustomerportalbnl@philips.com

     

    New Zealand
    customer.portal.anz@philips.com

     

    Norway
    service.norway@philips.com

    Portugal
    clientes.sistemas.medicos@philips.com

     

    RCA

    medservice.russia@philips.com

     

    Spain

    clientes.sistemas.medicos@philips.com

     

    Sweden
    sto.servicecenter@philips.com

     

    Switzerland
    customercare.ch@philips.com

     

    United Kingdom
    customer.Portal.UKI@philips.com

     

    United States
    customer.portal@philips.com
    * only available in selected countries

