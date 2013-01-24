30% reduction in table repositioning during interventional procedures with Philips FlexArm geometry
Clinical study: FlexArm's impact on staff ergonomics and workflow
In a clinical study produced in partnership with the Miami Cardiac & Vascular Institute (MCVI), 200 interventional cardiology and radiology procedures where incorporated in the study comparing a room setup with FlexArm geometry to a standard room setup. Discover the findings showcasing the benefits of reduced table repositioning, easy radial access and improved ergonomics while using FlexArm.