Evolving from Philips HeartModelA.I., Dynamic HeartModelA.I. provides more critical capabilities in addition to LV and LA volumes to expand your clinical use and increase diagnostic confidence through 3D echocardiography technology.
The Dynamic HeartModelA.I. tracks every frame over the cardiac cycle using 3D speckle technology. The moving contours of LA and LV borders and waveforms, additional LV, LA indexes and LV mass measurements provide a holistic view of the left heart function. The LV wall motion and the linkage between the LV and LA volume change over the heart cycle in order to increase your diagnostic confidence. In addition, the multi-beat selection and results average make the heart function evaluation more reliable than single beat, being ideal for arrhythmia or atrial fibrillation patients.
Boost your confidence in cardiac quantification during everyday
workflows with HeartModelA.I.. This intuitive and validated 3D tool
provides robust, reproducible ejection fraction (EF) in just seconds.
What’s more, HeartModelA.I. is the only validated tool to provide
simultaneous LV and LA volumes. It helps you easily characterize LA
volume – shown to be an indicator of cardiovascular outcomes – to
yield additional clinical information with no extra time or steps.
3D Auto RV* quantification application, a powerful combination of Philips and TOMTEC innovations with advanced automation, allows easy and robust 3D right ventricle volumes and ejection fraction measurements in everyday practice. The unique Auto Segmentation makes it easy to do this in as little as 15 seconds**
*Not Available for sale in U.S.A.
Transthoracic 3D Echocardiographic Left Heart Chamber
Quantification Using an Automated Adaptive Analytics Algorithm.
Recent study by Tsang et al confirms benefits of HM in left heart
quantification.
Three-Dimensional Echocardiographic Assessment of Left Heart Chamber Size and Function with Fully Automated Quantification Software in Patients with Atrial Fibrillation
HeartModelA.I. can overcome limitations of manual 3D echo shows a
recent study by Takeuchi et a
“In the digital age that we live in, precision, accuracy, granularity is important. And clinical medicine is more challenging than ever. …So we really have to do a good job converting data into information. And that’s what HeartModel does!”
Dr. Ivan Salgo
In this webinar Dr. Tsang explains the importance of getting left atrial measurements as a predictor of cardiovascular events. Watch the webinar for an in-depth presentation of the advantages of leveraging HeartModelA.I. for acquiring LA and LV measurements.
Dr Wendy Tsang
Cardiologist, Assistant Professor Toronto
General Hospital, University of Toronto
The cardiac 3D quantification of HeartModelA.I. is the next step in Philips Anatomical Intelligence in ultrasound. AIUS uses advanced organ modeling, image slicing, and proven quantification to help make ultrasound exams easier to perform and more reproducible while delivering new levels of clinical information to meet the economic and clinical challenges of today’s healthcare environment.
