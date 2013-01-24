Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Xper Cath lab scheduler

Xper Scheduler

Cath lab scheduler

Find similar products

The flow of patients, staff, and resources through your cardiac cath lab dramatically influences your efficiency and productivity. Xper Information Management Scheduler links the relevant schedules, improving coordination and communication.

Contact us
Features
Drag-and-drop interface || User friendly

Drag-and-drop interface helps you manage your day

Xper Scheduler allows you to easily and efficiently coordinate your staff, equipment resources, and patients.
Xper Patient Status Viewer || Powerful scheduling options

Xper Patient Status Viewer for more insight

Display patients' procedure status to your cath lab staff with Xper Patient Status Viewer, so they have all the relevant information. And provide current patient status information to families in waiting areas, while protecting patient confidentiality.
Schedule sharing || User friendly

Schedule sharing enhances communication in your department

-
Template builder || Powerful scheduling options

Template builder for easy scheduling

Create and store work schedules with Xper Scheduler's template builder.
One year calendar || Powerful scheduling options

One year calendar for long-term planning

Xper Scheduler allows you to save schedules up to one year in advance.
Resource management || Powerful scheduling options

Resource management helps you optimize schedules

Easily change the schedule template as staff resources change, or review available staff resources to assign to each case.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand