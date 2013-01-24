By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The eConsultant – SNF program provides tools, software and workflow to help keep SNF patient recovery on track and costs contained, while increasing support for your SNF team.
Resource expansion
Leveraging your existing telehealth infrastructure and an eCareMobile cart, a telehealth center provider is promptly available to help the staff assess the condition or situation and determine the optimal clinical intervention for patients in a SNF.
Advanced technology
The eCareMobile cart is equipped with advanced two-way audiovisual technology that enables remote clinicians to evaluate patients in the SNF.
Implementation service
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Implementation services
Our eConsultant - SNF program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.
