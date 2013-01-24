By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The eSepsis program uses the proven Sepsis Prompt algorithm—a key feature of the eICU program-that is optimized specifically for lower acuity patients. The eSepsis program is available as a standalone offering for patients in non-telehealth covered beds and the ED, to screen for sepsis throughout their stay, regardless of what hospital unit they are in.
Program features and services
Proprietary algorithm
Philips eCareManager Sepsis Prompt software analyzes vital signs, lab values and other physiologic parameters using a proprietary algorithm that runs every two hours. This algorithm, called Sepsis Prompt, goes beyond standard monitoring and analyzes more systemic inflammatory response syndrome criteria than similar type alerts, as well as an automated definition lookup of organ dysfunction.
Specialized screening workflow
The eSepsis program uses a specialized sepsis screening workflow specifically for patients outside of the ICU.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Training and support
Our eSepsis program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.
Proprietary algorithm
Specialized screening workflow
The eSepsis program uses a specialized sepsis screening workflow specifically for patients outside of the ICU.
Implementation services
Our multi-disciplinary team of clinical and technical professionals delivers a range of services from strategic planning through systems integration and training.
Training and support
Our eSepsis program includes clinical training, workshops, standardized processes and 24/7 helpdesk diagnostics, to successfully guide and potentially improve your program.
