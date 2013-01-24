Search terms
It’s Pinnacle³, but not as we know it. Sharing a common patient database with Pinnacle³, Tumor LOC is designed to simplify and accelerate patient marking and CT simulation with unique tools and a new, intuitive user interface.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
TumorLOC Anywhere
Intuitive automation of common protocols
Improved daily workflow
TumorLOC simplifies workflow by sharing a common patient database with Pinnacle
