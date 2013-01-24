Home
It’s Pinnacle³, but not as we know it. Sharing a common patient database with Pinnacle³, Tumor LOC is designed to simplify and accelerate patient marking and CT simulation with unique tools and a new, intuitive user interface.

Features
TumorLOC Anywhere
TumorLOC provides localization and segmentation functionality from anywhere - the scanner console, workstation or even the physician’s office. Physicians and dosimetrists are provided the freedom to access and manage simulation data, MIPs, 4D reviews, IPs and contouring ITVs remotely (reference marking), from anywhere at any time – even between patients or rounds. TumorLOC Anywhere encourages better time management and influences throughput by making the CT available for other patients. For those clinicians that prefer absolute marking protocols, TumorLOC is always available remotely or at the CT console.
Intuitive automation of common protocols
TumorLOC offers intuitive automation of common protocols to boost quality and reliability of results. Because your time is valuable and repeated tasks are best automated, with a single click, you can now record common function for reuse. Automation enables every action on the scanner to be performed identically - resulting in high quality, reliable results. Quality and consistency coupled with time and efficiency savings means that you can focus on more critical patient motivated engagements.
Confident radiation therapy planning
TumorLOC aids clinicians in making confident radiation therapy planning decisions by providing the ability to visualize one or multiple phases of respiration, analyze and determine the extent of tumor motion and review the patients respiratory wave forms. It provides the ability to visualize one or multiple phases of respiration, analyze and determine the extent of tumor motion and review the patients respiratory wave forms. TumorLOC aids the clinician in making radiation therapy treatment planning decisions, by providing the ability to visualize one or multiple respiratory phases, analyze and determine extent of motion, and review the patient’s respiratory waveform. The comprehensive set of tools include cine mode with adjustable speed for visualizing motion over time, slab DRR/DCR visualization tools, and statistics about the patient’s breathing.
Simplified workflow
Pinnacle with TumorLOC offers enhanced simulation capabilities for the CT Big Bore Oncology configuration. Powered by Pinnacle, this enhanced version of TumorLOC is enabled with a new user interface that provides simulation and contouring tools on the CT console. Relative or absolute patient marking tools combine with CT simulation to enhance workflow and productivity.

