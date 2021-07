Transcutaneous Gas Blood Gas Monitoring tcpO2/tcpCO2 for neonates

Philips tcpO2/tcpCO2 module offers non-invasive, continuous blood gas monitoring of infants in the NICU. Philips Transcutaneous Gas Module is designed for use in neonatal intensive care. Skin surface tcpO2/tcpCO2 measurements correlate with arterial partial pressure, providing a non-invasive means for continuous monitoring and a valuable complement to arterial blood gas measurements.