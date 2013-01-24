Oro-nasal mask AF421

Home
Philips Respironics AF421 is a cost-effective single-use oro-nasal mask for both pediatric* and adult** patients.

  • *AF421 (small) and (medium) sizes are indicated for use with pediatric patients 7 years or older and 20 kg for whom CPAP or bi-level therapy has been prescribed.
  • **AF421 (large) and (extra large) sizes are to be used on patients 30kg for whom CPAP or bi-level therapy has been prescribed.
  • This mask is intended to provide an interface for application of CPAP or bi-level therapy to patients. The mask is intended for single use in the hospital/institutional environment only.

CleanClip shell

CleanClip for easy storage

CleanClip shell can be used for storage while mask is not in use.
Leak symbol

Easy set-up

Leak symbol on mask makes ventilator set-up easier
Bellows-style cushion

Reduce leaks and increase comfort

Bellows-style cushion reduces leaks and increases comfort
Talon-style headgear clips

Easy reattaching

Talon-style headgear clips for easy headgear reattaching
AF421 Versatility

Entrainment elbows available for various ventilator systems

The AF421 is available with three different elbow configurations for use with various ventilator systems.
Forehead pad hinge

Easy access

Forehead pad hinge allows easy oral access

Learn what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)
