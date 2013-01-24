By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
The HeartStart MRx is built tough—tough enough to endure environmental conditions created by water, vibrations, mechanical shocks, drops, and electromagnetic activity. Plus it’s built on a scalable platform, so you can upgrade easily and take advantage of Philips advancements while retaining the same footprint and weight.
Rich clinical information, driving patient care
With the DXL 12-Lead ECG algorithm, the HeartStart MRx gives advanced STEMI decision support. There are predictive tools that show the probability that the patient is experiencing acute ischemia or the likely outcome of AMI. These tools help you make confident decisions to speed triage.
