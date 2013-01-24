Finally, there’s a proven solution to the peripheral in-stent restenosis (ISR) challenge. the Turbo-Power laser atherectomy catheter debulks the lesion in a single step and offers remote automatic rotation for precise directional control. Backed by Level 1 clinical evidence, its new design has 14% more fiber area than Turbo-Tandem.
|Catheter diameter
|
|Vessel diameter
|
|Max guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Max tip outer diameter
|
|Max shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Fluence
|
|Repetition rate
|
|Catheter diameter
|
|Vessel diameter
|
|Max guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath compatibility
|
|Max tip outer diameter
|
|Max shaft outer diameter
|
|Working length
|
|Fluence
|
|Repetition rate
|