The AngioSculpt PTA Scoring Balloon Catheter in 7 and 8 millimeter diameter balloon sizes are ideally suited to treat the narrowing of the native or synthetic fistula. The product assists physicians with a difficult patient set, targeting lesions in the hemodialysis access that are resistant to standard balloon angioplasty.
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|
|Balloon diameter
|
|Balloon length
|
|Catheter length
|
|Guidewire compatibility
|
|Sheath size
|