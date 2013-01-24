Home
The AngioSculpt PTA Scoring Balloon Catheter in 7 and 8 millimeter diameter balloon sizes are ideally suited to treat the narrowing of the native or synthetic fistula. The product assists physicians with a difficult patient set, targeting lesions in the hemodialysis access that are resistant to standard balloon angioplasty.

Specifications

Model Number 2039-2010
Model Number 2039-2010
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 10 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2039-2020
Model Number 2039-2020
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2155-2040
Model Number 2155-2040
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2216-20100
Model Number 2216-20100
Balloon diameter
  • 2 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2039-2520
Model Number 2039-2520
Balloon diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2155-25406
Model Number 2155-25406
Balloon diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2216-25100
Model Number 2216-25100
Balloon diameter
  • 2.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2039-3020
Model Number 2039-3020
Balloon diameter
  • 3 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2155-3040
Model Number 2155-3040
Balloon diameter
  • 3 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2216-30100
Model Number 2216-30100
Balloon diameter
  • 3 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2039-3520
Model Number 2039-3520
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2155-3540
Model Number 2155-3540
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 5F
Model Number 2216-35100
Model Number 2216-35100
Balloon diameter
  • 3.5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 155 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-4020
Model Number 2076-4020
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2092-4040
Model Number 2092-4040
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-4040
Model Number 2076-4040
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2290-40100
Model Number 2290-40100
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2237-40100
Model Number 2237-40100
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2249-40200
Model Number 2249-40200
Balloon diameter
  • 4 mm
Balloon length
  • 200 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-5020
Model Number 2076-5020
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2092-5040
Model Number 2092-5040
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-5040
Model Number 2076-5040
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2290-50100
Model Number 2290-50100
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2237-50100
Model Number 2237-50100
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2249-50200
Model Number 2249-50200
Balloon diameter
  • 5 mm
Balloon length
  • 200 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2105-6020
Model Number 2105-6020
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2092-6020
Model Number 2092-6020
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-6020
Model Number 2076-6020
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 20 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2105-6040
Model Number 2105-6040
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2092-6040
Model Number 2092-6040
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2076-6040
Model Number 2076-6040
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2290-60100
Model Number 2290-60100
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2237-60100
Model Number 2237-60100
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 100 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2249-60200
Model Number 2249-60200
Balloon diameter
  • 6 mm
Balloon length
  • 200 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.014"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2332-7040
Model Number 2332-7040
Balloon diameter
  • 7mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2333-7040
Model Number 2333-7040
Balloon diameter
  • 7 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2334-7040
Model Number 2334-7040
Balloon diameter
  • 7 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2332-8040
Model Number 2332-8040
Balloon diameter
  • 8 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 50 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2333-8040
Model Number 2333-8040
Balloon diameter
  • 8 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 90 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
Model Number 2334-8040
Model Number 2334-8040
Balloon diameter
  • 8 mm
Balloon length
  • 40 mm
Catheter length
  • 137 cm
Guidewire compatibility
  • 0.018"
Sheath size
  • 6F
