Boost your system’s performance by using your existing hardware as often as possible and increasing its flexibility. The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 now offers a software-only model that allows the solution to be deployed in your IT infrastructure. VMware certification enables the IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 to run server or client-side virtualization virtualization in customer or Philips owned equipment. The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 is now Citrix®-ready, which allows the solution to run on server-side virtualization. It’s deployed throughout your enterprise using a virtualized client application.
