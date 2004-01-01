Search terms

Polyurethane Feeding Tubes

Enteral feeding tube

These soft, smooth polyurethane feeding tubes are designed with rounded, open ends which can reduce the likelihood of trauma on infant tissues. The tubes are part of an end-to-end enteral feeding solution.

Features
Secure connections for end-to-end enteral feeding solution

The polyurethane tubes can be easily and securely connected to our extension sets and oral/enteral syringes to provide an end-to-end enteral feeding solution.

Orange radioopaque stripe

Orange radioopaque stripe is visible during exams

Practical cap design for effective cleaning

The cap is easy to open and clean, allowing for effective surface cleansing.

Calibration markings at 1 cm intervals help confirm placement

Calibration markings at 1 cm intervals help confirm placement

Long indwell time helps reduce trauma

Indwell time of up to 30 days helps to reduce trauma caused by frequent tube placements.

Does not contain latex, BPA or DEHP for sensitive patients

Philips polyurethane feeding tubes do not contain natural rubber latex, BPA, or DEHP, to protect sensitive patients.

