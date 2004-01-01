These soft, smooth polyurethane feeding tubes are designed with rounded, open ends which can reduce the likelihood of trauma on infant tissues. The tubes are part of an end-to-end enteral feeding solution.
Secure connections for end-to-end enteral feeding solution
Orange radioopaque stripe
Practical cap design for effective cleaning
Calibration markings at 1 cm intervals help confirm placement
Long indwell time helps reduce trauma
Does not contain latex, BPA or DEHP for sensitive patients
