Philips IntelliSpace Corsium unlocks the real power of the Tempus ALS¹ system by enabling users to quickly share data and collaborate. Corsium is a web-based software platform for near real-time² patient data transfer and two-way communication, designed for the modern EMS. By supporting the rich data capture from the Tempus ALS system, it supports decision making by enabling rich real-time² data transmission and two-way communication between healthcare professionals.